Senator Mark Kelly holds town hall addressing Trump’s handling of Medicare and Social Security

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Senator Mark Kelly came into a room full of about 80 people who clapped as he entered. His remarks included how he feels that President Donald Trump is handling Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security.

President Trump’s new Big Beautiful Bill, which became a law about a month ago, Kelly said, is going to hurt people who get health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.

“They’re going to lose coverage because they’re not going to be able to pay their premiums,” Kelly said during his speech.

Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, Arizona’s Medicaid program, said there are over 1.9 million Arizonans who use their program.

About 300 thousand, Kelly said, would be kicked off under Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill.

“Then the consequences are rather significant. You’re going to have a sicker population and to treat those people later when they’re sicker, is at a higher cost,” Senator Kelly said.

The law also adds work requirements for certain recipients ages 19 to 64 and for parents of kids ages 14 and older. Medically frail adults are exempt.

“There are folks that if they were to try to go back to work at the age of 63 or 64, maybe they’re not going to be able to find a job and they would lose their health coverage,” Kelly said to the press.

The One Big Beautiful Bill law takes away Affordable Care Act money for refugees, asylees, and some lawfully present immigrants. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said there would be “no amnesty” for migrants. She said adults on Medicaid can replace them to work.

“You talked a lot about what President Donald Trump is doing and his impact to Medicare and Social security. What are you doing to help protect those programs?” reporter Andrew Christiansen asked Kelly.

“It’s going to be hard to fix. We’ll have an opportunity after this election but especially in 2028,” Kelly said.

Last week President Trump announced he’s pushing pharmaceutical companies to lower drug prices for Medicaid patients. The White House said pregnant women, children, seniors and people with disabilities will not be seeing any changes to Medicaid benefits.

Some of the new laws and policies for Medicaid take effect right away. Some don’t take effect until next year or 2027.

KGUN9 News reporter Andrew Christiansen also asked Kelly if he has proposed any legislation that would help protect social programs like Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security.

“I have legislation on a lot of different programs, and most of it is bipartisan with Republicans,” Kelly said.

However, the senator was not specific on which bills he proposed or the programs they cover.

Former Social Security Commissioner Martin O’Malley, who is also a former governor of Maryland, blames the Department of Government Efficiency for laying off Social Security staff.

“Social Security is the most effective program when it comes to lifting people out of poverty,” O’Malley sad.

Social Security, the Trump Administration said, is not going to be taxed.

The average monthly benefit for a retired worker, the Social Security Administration said, changes monthly but in January was just under two thousand dollars.

“People paid into this program for their entire lives often, and they deserve to have that security,” Kelly said.

