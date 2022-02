Senate Bill banning abortions beyond 15 weeks passes AZ judiciary committee

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new bill limiting abortions beyond 15 weeks has just been passed by the Arizona Senate Judiciary Committee.

Introduced by Senator Nancy Barto, a Republican, S.B. 1164 abortion; gestational age; limit aims to charge doctors with a felony for performing the procedure anytime after.

A. ANY PHYSICIAN WHO INTENTIONALLY OR KNOWINGLY VIOLATES THE PROHIBITION IN SECTION 36-2322, SUBSECTION B IS GUILTY OF A CLASS 6 FELONY.

Not only that, it would also allow the state to revoke the doctor's license.

A. A PHYSICIAN WHO INTENTIONALLY OR KNOWINGLY VIOLATES THE PROHIBITION IN SECTION 36-2322, SUBSECTION B COMMITS AN ACT OF UNPROFESSIONAL CONDUCT AND THE PHYSICIAN'S LICENSE TO PRACTICE MEDICINE IN THIS STATE SHALL BE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED PURSUANT TO TITLE 32, CHAPTER 13 OR 17, AS APPLICABLE.

However, emergency situations are detailed as the exception to the 15-week limit.

A. EXCEPT IN A MEDICAL EMERGENCY, A PHYSICIAN MAY NOT PERFORM, INDUCE OR ATTEMPT TO PERFORM OR INDUCE AN ABORTION UNLESS THE PHYSICIAN OR THE REFERRING PHYSICIAN HAS FIRST MADE A DETERMINATION OF THE PROBABLE GESTATIONAL AGE OF THE UNBORN HUMAN BEING AND DOCUMENTED THAT GESTATIONAL AGE IN THE MATERNAL PATIENT'S CHART AND, IF REQUIRED, IN A REPORT REQUIRED TO BE FILED WITH THE DEPARTMENT AS SET FORTH IN SUBSECTION C OF THIS SECTION.



THE DETERMINATION OF PROBABLE GESTATIONAL AGE SHALL BE MADE ACCORDING TO STANDARD MEDICAL PRACTICES AND TECHNIQUES USED IN THE MEDICAL COMMUNITY.

Interestingly enough, this legislation would protect the woman having the abortion from being prosecuted.

B. A PREGNANT WOMAN ON WHOM AN ABORTION IS PERFORMED, INDUCED OR ATTEMPTED IN VIOLATION OF SECTION 36-2322 MAY NOT BE PROSECUTED FOR CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT ANY VIOLATION OF THIS ARTICLE.



Next up, S.B. 1164 will have to pass the Senate before being voted on in the House.

