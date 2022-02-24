Watch
Sen. Sinema secures funding for DavisMonthan Air Force Base

Defense bill includes seven military bases across Arizona
Posted at 2:24 PM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 16:25:10-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D) has assembled aerospace and defense industry leaders for a round table at the University of Arizona.

She made the announcement Tuesday, saying:

Arizona plays a critical role in our national defense, and we’re proud to discuss how our work will support the needs of Arizona’s defense and aerospace community so it can continue to grow, innovate, and fuel economic opportunities.

At the meeting, university administrators discussed Sinema's work in securing funding for Arizona military priorities within this year's annual defense bill.

This defense bill includes:

  • Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
  • Luke Air Force Base
  • Fort Huachuca
  • MCAS Yuma
  • Yuma Proving Ground
  • Barry M. Goldwater Range
  • Arizona National Guard

The bill also has a provision focused on safety and mental health care, water management in Southern Arizona, and school upgrades for the military installation.

