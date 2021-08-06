Sen. Sinema praises $1 Trillion infrastructure bill

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema says she’s looking forward to passing a one trillion dollar infrastructure bill with a crucial Senate vote perhaps as soon as this weekend.

She says the money for big building projects addresses a lot of things important to Arizona.

“And it's more than just the traditional roads and bridges. We've got money in this package to expand broadband to rural and underserved areas including all of our tribal communities. We've got funding to pay for Western water storage, which addresses many of our drought issues. There is funding to deal with wildfire suppression, and also funding to help communities who've been ravaged by wildfires, which of course is a growing problem in Arizona.”

Sinema says bipartisan cooperation between the two parties has been crucial to getting the infrastructure package this far.

She’s been criticised for refusing to vote to end the filibuster which helps a minority party block legislation in the Senate.

Right now the Republicans are in the minority so they benefit from the filibuster. Sinema says if Democrats end the filibuster it will hurt chances for bipartisan cooperation---and Democrats would lose the ability to use the filibuster to defend their interests when they are the Senate minority.

