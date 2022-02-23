Sen. Sinema makes stop at UArizona for roundtable discussion on defense security and Ukraine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Senator Kyrsten Sinema made a stop at the University of Arizona Tuesday to talk about Ukraine and keeping our country safe. Her visit was part of a roundtable discussion about aerospace and defense needs for our country and how to keep our technology ahead of our adversaries.

“It looks like the greatest challenge to the aerospace and defense industry is in Tucson and Southern Arizona region is the ability to attract and retain highly qualified talent,” Sinema said.

KGUN 9 also wanted to get the Senator’s perspective on the situation involving Russia and Ukraine along with the sanctions issued by the United States.

“Just today we heard Putin say some incredibly egregious things about independent parts of Ukraine. Where he was really gunning for an invasion and that's very concerning,” Sinema said.

Sinema also says the recent moves made by the white house have bipartisan support.

"At the Congressional level, we have been watching with growing concern. Today president Biden announced increased aggressive sanctions which you find support for in the U-S. Senate. We’re also working with our NATO partners to ensure that this type of aggression won’t go unchecked. We stand firmly together with our French, German and British partners in ensuring that we want to protect the region and to make clear that the world understands that Putin's comments today were one, factually inaccurate and two incredibly and inappropriately aggressive towards Ukraine,” Sinema said.

