Sen. Sinema: 'I do not support a bill that costs $3.5 trillion'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said Wednesday that she would not support the Democratic party-backed $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill.

“After reviewing the Senate Budget Committee’s outline, I have told Senate leadership and President Biden that I support many of the goals in this proposal to continue creating jobs, growing American competitiveness, and expanding economic opportunities for Arizonans," Sinema said in a statement. "I have also made clear that while I will support beginning this process, I do not support a bill that costs $3.5 trillion -- and in the coming months, I will work in good faith to develop this legislation with my colleagues and the administration to strengthen Arizona's economy and help Arizona's everyday families get ahead.”

Because of the narrow margin in the Democrat-controlled Senate, Sinema's lack of support could doom the chances of the bill in its current form.

President Joe Biden has made passing an infrastructure bill a top priority. Sinema's lack of support places her at odds with the party at large. She has been targeted by an online ad campaign. Sinema has made it a point to reach across the aisle and work out bipartisan deals.

A $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill is still in play.