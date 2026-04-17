Sen. Ruben Gallego denies misconduct allegations as woman reportedly prepares to come forward

PHOENIX — A woman is preparing to come forward with attorneys alleging sexual misconduct by Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego, according to claims made by Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna on national television Thursday.

Gallego’s office flatly denied the allegations, calling them “right-wing conspiracy theories.”

Luna, speaking on CBS News’ “The Takeout,” said a woman is preparing to come forward with attorneys regarding an incident with Gallego that was “sexual in nature.”

Luna also alleged two instances of campaign finance violations, but did not provide evidence for either claim.

Asked by CBS host Major Garrett whether the allegations were criminal in nature, Luna said she believes so.

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