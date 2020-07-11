Menu

Sen. McSally gets inside look at local law enforcement

Posted at 10:31 PM, Jul 10, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Senator Martha McSally is getting an inside look at law enforcement in Southern Arizona Friday.

McSally is on a late night ride along with Pima County Sheriff's Department Chief Byron Gwaltney.

Sheriff Mark Napier says McSally is here to learn what parts of Pima County's new reform might make sense for the rest of the country.

Sen. McSally said "I think Pima County is really a model in the culture and the leadership and accountability and even saying 'hey we can always get better' so the initiative he's had though the A.C.T. initiative is about accountability, community engagement, and transparency."

