Sen. Mark Kelly responds ahead of Title 42 expiration

The Office of Senator Mark Kelly put out a statement ahead of the expiration of Title 42 Thursday.

“Arizona has been on the frontlines of this border crisis year after year," Kelly said. "It’s why I have continued to push Washington to quickly mobilize resources and improve coordination with border officials, law enforcement, and nonprofits providing humanitarian assistance."

"This is going to be a real challenge for our state and I will keep working closely with the governor, border leaders, and the Biden Administration to get the necessary resources to provide a secure, orderly, and humane border response."



—Senator Mark Kelly

Senator Mark Kelly responds to Title 42

In recent weeks, Senator Kelly has visited with Secretary of Homeland Ali Mayorkas as well as receiving briefings from Border Patrol Sector Chiefs in Tucsonand Yuma.

The press release highlights various actions that Senator Kelly has taken since being in office. That includes allocating $45.4 million in funds through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program to help non-profits in border communities in Arizona.

Senator Kelly also secured $1 billion in funding last year to aid in border management, which includes improving border security and boosting Border Patrol agent recruitment and retention, according to the release.