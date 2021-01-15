Sen. Kelly says accountability needed in Capitol attack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Senator Mark Kelly says people need to be held accountable for last week's attack on the Capitol and he’s ready to hear the evidence when the Senate hears President Trump’s impeachment trial.

Kelly was in Tucson Thursday seeing first hand how Tucson Medical Center is working with its intensive care unit packed with COVID patients.

He described being on the Senate floor when he learned an angry crowd had forced its way into the Capitol building.

“And in my opinion it was an insurrection and we need to hold individuals accountable for what happened, part of that process happened yesterday. There will be a trial in the United States Senate, probably somewhere around the 20th sometime after next Wednesday is what I would expect, and I will listen to both sides and I'll make a decision based on what I hear, what I saw that day, and what the evidence shows.”

Kelly says he’s spoken to Senators from both parties who view what happened as a riot and that people need to be held accountable.

