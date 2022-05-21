Watch
Semi-truck near Picacho Peak flips on its side

Jorge Obesco
Posted at 6:35 PM, May 20, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Around 1:30 p.m there was a collision eastbound on I-10 at milepost 213 near Picacho Peak, officers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said.

DPS Safety said the semi-truck was carrying produce when it rolled on its side. A minivan was also involved in the accident.

Officers said the truck driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All lanes are currently open.

The investigation is still ongoing.

