Semi-truck near Picacho Peak flips on its side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Around 1:30 p.m there was a collision eastbound on I-10 at milepost 213 near Picacho Peak, officers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said.

DPS Safety said the semi-truck was carrying produce when it rolled on its side. A minivan was also involved in the accident.

Officers said the truck driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All lanes are currently open.

The investigation is still ongoing.