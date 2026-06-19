Semi fire near Vail on I-10 prompts hazmat response, sends one to hospital

One person was taken to a hospital after a semitruck caught fire on Interstate 10 on Tucson's east side Thursday afternoon, according to Tucson Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched at 12:46 p.m. to a vehicle fire on I-10 near Vail.

Engines arrived about 13 minutes later and reported heavy black smoke in the air, with the cab of a semi fully involved, fire officials said.

While en route, Engine 19 requested additional resources, including another suppression truck and a paramedic unit. A water tender and a hazmat crew were also called in after a fuel tanker was found to be involved.

Crews had the fire under control by 1:46 p.m., roughly an hour after the initial call.

One patient was transported to a local hospital. Their condition has not been released.