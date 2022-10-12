Sells man sentenced for beating, robbing tax driver in 2018

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Sells man was sentenced to more than nine years in federal prison for robbery charges.

Glenn Franks, 33, was sentenced Oct. 5. His 110-month sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Franks pleaded guilty to an August 2018 incident in which he used a gun to hit a taxi driver over the head and then robbed him.

The crime happened in San Xavier, Ariz.

