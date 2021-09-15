Selfie museum opening in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Youniverse Selfie Museum has over 48 sets and three stories worth of backgrounds to help you take the perfect picture. The museum is owned by brothers Ian and Connor Franulovich who got the idea when they saw a similar concept in Seattle. They say they wanted to bring some similar to Tucson.

“Traditionally selfie museums are pop-up businesses where they’re up for a few months then go away. We wanted something more brick and mortar,” says Ian Franulovich.

Because the museum is unlike any other, they had to really get creative and think outside the box when coming up with the different sets. Ian says, “not a lot of selfie museums are going to have scary sets like we do.”

They hosted a soft open, allowing friends and family to test out the different sets. Guest Aya Badri says, “there’s a chair with money stacks of money and that was fun to goof around and pretend that one day I’ll have that much money.”

Nicole Esquer was also impressed with the set-up saying, “it just feels like an influencers dream because there’s all these different photoshoots that you can have.”

The unique thing about Youniverse Selfie Museum is that there is no time limit on how long you can spend inside. “We don’t want to rush you during these sets. We want people to have fun,” says Franulovich.

They are open Wednesday through Sunday from 12 to 8 pm. Entry is $25 a person.

