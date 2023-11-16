Seeking forever homes: Pets on Jersey's Journeys at PACC

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Pima Animal Care Center.

- Fletcher (ID# A815433) is a 7-year-old tan and black shepherd and husky mix. He's a super sweet boy, who walks great on a leash, knows basic commands, and is house trained! He's a stunning gentleman, with one blue eye and one brown eye, and he'll warm your heart. He's friendly, gentle and polite, but also loves adventure! He has plenty of energy, and will make a great pet.

- Lolita (ID# A819527) is a 2-year-old white lab mix. She's another super friendly girl, who you'll fall in love with so fast! She's a great medium sized dog, who won't be too much to handle. She loves to play fetch with a tennis ball, and will romp around and play with you whenever you get the chance. She also loves water, and will make a great playmate!

- Violet (ID# A818185) is a 5-year-old gray tabby cat (the skinnier one). She's affectionate and friendly, and will warm up very quickly. She's great with other dogs and cats, and will run right up to you at the door when you come home from work! She's also playful and loves to play hide and seek.

- Grumpkin Spice (ID# A822939) is a 5-year-old gray tabby cat (the rounder one). He might have the best name at PACC, but it doesn't actually describe him because he's incredibly sweet and not at all grumpy! He's very affectionate, and will come right up to you to ask for lovin' whenever he can!