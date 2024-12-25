Seeing a movie on Christmas? A robust slate means there's something for everyone

It's a time-honored holiday tradition: getting tired of the endless familial banter about politics and whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie so migrating to a place where everyone has to be quiet. Movie theaters are one of the few places open on the holiday and the holiday box office can be a massive year-end bonus for theaters depending on the slate on offer. This year, a wide variety means there's something for everyone in the family.

Sonic 3: The much-anticipated third film in the Sonic franchise is taking a lot of the wind out of Disney's sails. Pitted against Mufasa, a prequel to The Lion King, in the weekend box office, Sonic dominated the competition. Kids are the target demographic but those who grew up on the series (such as myself) have been anticipating the arrival of Shadow in the franchise for a while and Keanu Reeves interpretation of the character delivers the goods.

Mufasa: Disney's been taking a live-action approach to some of their animated classics to varying effect. This prequel to The Lion King gives us the backstory of Simba's father. So far critics have been pretty lukewarm on the movie but audiences are giving it some rave reviews. If the kids aren't a fan of tongue-in-cheek hedgehogs this movie may be a safer choice.

Moana and Wicked are hanging on as well: Massive box office successes from Thanksgiving week, Moana 2 and Wicked Part One are still hoping to draw in crowds this week. Moana 2 hasn't been well-reviewed but the sequel still made enough money to be a massive success and likely set up the studio to do a third (not counting the upcoming live-action version already in development). Wicked Part One has been a critical and commercial darling and will likely see play in theaters well into the new year. These are both safe bets for families but Wicked's runtime can be daunting.

A Complete Unknown: If you're looking for something more mature, a pair of movies are going to be on the radar this week. A Complete Unknown is James Mangold's biopic of folk singer Bob Dylan starring Timothee Chalamet. Having directed the Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line, James Mangold has the cred for movies like this and audiences and critics are offering up some positive thoughts. The real problem for this movie is whether there is a large enough audience who wants to see Dylan's life story play out...and if Chalamet's name is enough to put younger viewers in the seats. His previous major picture this year, Dune 2, will certainly be all over the Oscars but we'll have to wait to see if Chalamet's performance here is enough to get him a best actor nomination.

Nosferatu: Robert Eggers filmography has been impeccable for a certain crowd of arthouse fans. The Witch, The Lighthouse, and The Northmen are well loved and Nosferatu is set to be another home run for the director. Reviews have been extremely positive and it sounds like it brings modern film making sensibilities to classic vampire horror. While not the traditional fare for a Christmas viewing, it might be just the right gift for some this holiday.

Bonus: Terrifier 3 Plays at AMC Foothills tonight: On the subject of Christmas and horror movies, the atrociously violent and unapologetic Terrifier 3, a pretty big hit despite a small budget, is playing tonight at 10 at the Foothills AMC theater. The movie is as tinged with Christmas as a Silent Night, Deadly Night though amps up the gore to 11...then breaks the dial off and beats you over the head with it. While not a movie I would suggest personally, if that's your thing, it will definitely scratch the itch for old-school practical gore.

So whether you're looking for something light-hearted or something where the heart's are pulled out of bodies, there's a little something for everyone this Christmas.

Or you could just stay home and watch Die Hard and have Aunt Carol complain that it isn't a Christmas movie. Or Jingle All The Way, because that is truly the best holiday movie.