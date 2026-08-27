Security staff confiscates machete at entrance of Marana High School

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marana security staff confiscated a machete from a student before entering campus Wednesday morning, according to Marana High School officials.

School officials say security staff identified a student who turned away from the school entrance before passing through their weapons detection system.

A security monitor stopped the student. The student then told security that a machete was inside their backpack and that they had "forgotten it was there."

"Because our safety procedures worked as intended, the student and the weapon were intercepted before entering campus," Marana school officials said in an email.

The student was cited by law enforcement and received "appropriate school consequences."

A weapon did not enter inside campus and no students or staff were in danger.

In their email, school officials emphasized that the larger police presence on campus was due to separate matters.

"We are sharing this clarification because we are committed to keeping our community informed. The larger police presence today was related to separate matters, including policy violations and support for a student experiencing a mental health crisis," the email read.