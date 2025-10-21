Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Several rail cars on Union Pacific train derail in Benson

TRAIN FILE PHOTOS
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
-
TRAIN FILE PHOTOS
Posted
and last updated

Three rail cars on a Union Pacific train derailed in Benson, Tuesday morning, near State Highway 80 and 4th Street.

No one was hurt and no HAZMAT is involved, according to Union Pacific.

Cleanup is underway. The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW
Find the stories in your neighborhood