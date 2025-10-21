Several rail cars on Union Pacific train derail in Benson

Three rail cars on a Union Pacific train derailed in Benson, Tuesday morning, near State Highway 80 and 4th Street.
No one was hurt and no HAZMAT is involved, according to Union Pacific.
Cleanup is underway. The incident is under investigation.
