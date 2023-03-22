Secretary of Homeland Security presents 2023 Secretary's Awards

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The United States Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayoraks presented the 2023 Secretary's Awards and celebrated the 20th anniversary of the department at Davis Monthan Air Force Base on Tuesday.

The different awards included valor, leadership, innovation, team excellence and exceptional service. The awards were given to those who dedicated their lives to public service and went above and beyond their call of duty.

"I express confidence in the security of our future because of you" Mayorkas said. "The foundation of the work we perform now and will perform in the years ahead is a legacy of your service over the past 20 years."