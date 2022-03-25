Secret Comfort Dinner at the HUB coming up on Thursday, April 7

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The HUB Restaurant and Ice Creamery is hosting a Secret Comfort Dinner on Thursday, April 7 at 7:15 p.m.

It's a cozy, five course dining experience, crafted specially by Executive Chef David Bishow, that more deeply explores the concept of comfort food at HUB.

Guests will need to make a reservation to receive a secret password in order to enter the hidden area with a warm and inviting ambiance.

The menu consists of:



Charred tomato and Maytag bisque with port salut grilled cheese

Apple and beet salad with craisins, micro basil and goat cheese vinaigrette

Butter poached shrimp and black pepper-Parmesan grits

House made jumbo braised beef ravioli with oven roasted wild mushrooms, shaved pecorino, Madeira-thyme cream

Jumbo chocolate chip-bacon cookie with HUB queen bee ice cream



They are charging $60 per person.

In order to make a reservation call 520-207-8201, seating is limited.

——-

Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University. She is an Arizona native from Nogales and looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, and Twitter.

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

