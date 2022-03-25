Watch
Secret Comfort Dinner at the HUB coming up on Thursday, April 7

The HUB
Posted at 4:17 PM, Mar 25, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The HUB Restaurant and Ice Creamery is hosting a Secret Comfort Dinner on Thursday, April 7 at 7:15 p.m.

It's a cozy, five course dining experience, crafted specially by Executive Chef David Bishow, that more deeply explores the concept of comfort food at HUB.

Guests will need to make a reservation to receive a secret password in order to enter the hidden area with a warm and inviting ambiance.

The menu consists of:

  • Charred tomato and Maytag bisque with port salut grilled cheese
  • Apple and beet salad with craisins, micro basil and goat cheese vinaigrette
  • Butter poached shrimp and black pepper-Parmesan grits
  • House made jumbo braised beef ravioli with oven roasted wild mushrooms, shaved pecorino, Madeira-thyme cream
  • Jumbo chocolate chip-bacon cookie with HUB queen bee ice cream

They are charging $60 per person.
In order to make a reservation call 520-207-8201, seating is limited.

