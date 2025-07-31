Second Tucson Shake Shack confirmed; set to open on Eastside in 2026

Shake Shack has confirmed it will be opening a location at 5545 E. Broadway, on Tucson's east side in 2026.

This is the second upcoming Tucson location announced for the popular fast food chain.

The first location, at 3105 N. Campbell Ave., was confirmed by a Shake Shack spokesperson in April.

These will be the first two Shake Shack locations in the Tucson Metro area.

Shake Shack began as a hot dog cart in New York City's Madison Square Park in 2001. It offers a wide range of menu items, including a black truffle burger, avocado bacon chicken sandwich and a cherry blossom shake.

