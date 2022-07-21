Second Raytheon, Northrop Grumman hypersonic missile test successful

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Raytheon Missiles & Defense and Northrop Grumman completed a second hypersonic missile test flight.

PREVIOUSLY: Raytheon, Northrop Grumman test-fire hypersonic weapon

The scramjet-powered Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept test met all primary and secondary objectives, including tactical range capabilities.

"The test demonstrated how we've rapidly matured affordable scramjet technology, which is the basis for air-breathing weapons," said Colin Whelan, president of Advanced Technology for Raytheon Missiles & Defense, in a statement. "Our second HAWC flight test success is an important milestone for our nation as we advance hypersonic systems."

The test used a trajectory designed to put stress on the weapon and test its limits.

"The second flight test is a big step toward scramjet technology being mission ready," said Dan Olson, vice president and general manager of Weapon Systems for Northrop Grumman, in a statement. "Nearly twenty years of scramjet propulsion research and development have come to fruition to significantly advance our nation's weapon capabilities."

Raytheon and Northrop Grumman have been working on the project since 2019.

