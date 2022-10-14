Second largest Mega Millions jackpot set to be drawn Friday night

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot of 2022 will be up for grabs on Friday.

The Mega Millions jackpot is $494 million dollars. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302 million.

Tickets cost $2 per game and can be purchased at more than 3,000 Arizona Lottery Retailers. Click here to find a retailer near you.

Players may pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers. Five different numbers from 1 to 70 (the white balls) and one number from 1 to 25 (the gold Mega Ball) or select Easy Pick/Quick Pick. You win the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in a drawing.

Here are the winning numbers: The white balls 3, 7, 11, 13 and 38, plus the gold Mega Ball 1.

If there is a winner, it will be the 11th largest jackpot in the 20-year history of the game.