Second largest Mega Millions jackpot set to be drawn Friday night

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot of 2022 will be up for grabs on Friday.
The Mega Millions jackpot is $494 million dollars. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302 million.
Tickets cost $2 per game and can be purchased at more than 3,000 Arizona Lottery Retailers. Click here to find a retailer near you.
Players may pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers. Five different numbers from 1 to 70 (the white balls) and one number from 1 to 25 (the gold Mega Ball) or select Easy Pick/Quick Pick. You win the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in a drawing.
Here are the winning numbers: The white balls 3, 7, 11, 13 and 38, plus the gold Mega Ball 1.
If there is a winner, it will be the 11th largest jackpot in the 20-year history of the game.
Brooke Chau is a reporter for KGUN 9. She was a part of Fresno State's newscast, Fresno State Focus and interned at KFSN-ABC30 in Fresno, CA before coming to KGUN 9. Share your story ideas and important issues with Brooke by emailing brooke.chau@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.