Second Arizona resident from hantavirus cruise ship back in the U.S.

The Arizona Department of Health Services posted in a news release this week that a second Arizona resident was onboard the MV Hondius cruise ship where the hantavirus broke out in April.

According to the news release, the second resident is currently among US passengers undergoing assessment and evaluation in Nebraska.

The CDC informed the AZ Department of Health Services about the first resident returning home, on May 5. That resident is being monitored by the Maricopa County Department of Public Health and remains asymptomatic, the news release said.

The news release said once an assessment on the second resident is complete, that resident will be transported home and monitored by their local public health department.