Second annual Battle of the Bands held in Oro Valley

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The lights were bright, and the stage was set as four bands consisting mainly of high school students battled it out Friday night, all in the name of crowning the best band in Oro Valley.

"We just came out to support the high school bands," said a group of attendees.

The second annual Battle of the Bands was held at Riverfront Park in Oro Valley. Each band showcased their musical talents to a live audience.

The four bands included: The Blank Spaces, Desperados, Anura and Znora Band.

"We’re pretty nervous. It’s our first time ever playing out in front of anybody," said Ethan Garn, one-fourth of The Blank Spaces.

He and Fletcher Roberts' band kicked off the show. Their band includes their fathers as well.

Although they admitted to feeling anxious, they were excited about the opportunity.

"I’m nervous; I don’t know about you," said Roberts while looking over at Garn.

"I’m nervous, but I’m excited to get the experience and meet new people around my age," Garn replied.

The bands competed not only for bragging rights but also for the chance to record at Luna Recording Studio in Tucson.

George Nardo, the owner of the studio and a professional guitarist with almost five decades of experience, served as one of the judges in the competition. His approach to judging the competition was to look for that "X-factor."

"You’re always looking for that x-factor," he said. "That little ‘it," that singer has ‘it," or that drummer is really doing a good job."

In the end, the night came to a thrilling conclusion with the fourth and final band, Znora Band, wooing the crowd and securing the title of Oro Valley's best band.