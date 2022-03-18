Search warrant leads to multiple stolen vehicles, additional drugs and firearms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Tuesday, March 8, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) served a search warrant to a person in the area of South Wilmot Road and East Barnes Lane in Sahuarita.

The warrant followed an investigation into a Chevrolet pickup truck that was reported stolen back in February.

Detectives report while serving the search warrant they found multiple stolen vehicles.

Along with the Chevrolet pickup truck, detectives found a Dodge Ram, a Benelli motorcycle, and a dump trailer.

Detectives also say they found drugs and guns at the location.

Donald Wayne Hanon Jr., 32, of Sahuarita, faces the following charges:

13-1814 A5 Theft of means of transportation (3 counts)

13-1506 Burglary, third-degree (3 counts)

13-4702 Conducting a chop shop

13-3415 Possession of drug paraphernalia

Donald Wayne Hanon Sr., 59, of Sahuarita, faces the following charges:



13-1814 A5 Theft of means of transportation (2 counts)

13-1505 Possession of burglary tools (2 counts)

13-3407 Possession or use of a dangerous drug

13-3415 Possession of drug paraphernalia

Justin D. Brooks, 41, of Sahuarita, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

----

