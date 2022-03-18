Search warrant leads to multiple stolen vehicles, additional drugs and firearms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Tuesday, March 8, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) served a search warrant to a person in the area of South Wilmot Road and East Barnes Lane in Sahuarita.
The warrant followed an investigation into a Chevrolet pickup truck that was reported stolen back in February.
Detectives report while serving the search warrant they found multiple stolen vehicles.
Along with the Chevrolet pickup truck, detectives found a Dodge Ram, a Benelli motorcycle, and a dump trailer.
Detectives also say they found drugs and guns at the location.
Donald Wayne Hanon Jr., 32, of Sahuarita, faces the following charges:
- 13-1814 A5 Theft of means of transportation (3 counts)
- 13-1506 Burglary, third-degree (3 counts)
- 13-4702 Conducting a chop shop
- 13-3415 Possession of drug paraphernalia
Donald Wayne Hanon Sr., 59, of Sahuarita, faces the following charges:
- 13-1814 A5 Theft of means of transportation (2 counts)
- 13-1505 Possession of burglary tools (2 counts)
- 13-3407 Possession or use of a dangerous drug
- 13-3415 Possession of drug paraphernalia
Justin D. Brooks, 41, of Sahuarita, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
--Vehicle Theft Task Force Investigation Leads to Recovery of Stolen Vehicles In Sahuarita--— Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) March 18, 2022
Read more ➡️: https://t.co/IMoMNq6ily#AZTroopers #CourteousVigilance #VTTF pic.twitter.com/32J4Z4weBt
