Search underway for missing 49-year-old hiker on Mount Lemmon, PCSD says

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 49-year-old man who went missing Wednesday morning and is believed to be hiking on Mount Lemmon.

Kevin Rudh was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on May 20 near the intersection of Kolb Road and Snyder Road. Authorities believe he is hiking in the Marshal Gulch area.

Rudh is described as a 5-foot-9 man weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. According to deputies, he was last seen wearing a light-colored short-sleeve shirt, tan or khaki pants, and brown boots. He was also carrying a light-colored hiking backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Rudh's whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.