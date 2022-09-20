Search and Rescue unit agents save hiker suffering from heat injury in Pima Canyon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) says Search and Rescue unit agents found a person in need of help during a hike.

A group of agents helped a hiker who had heat exposure-related symptoms, according to PCSD Search and Rescue.

The unit agents teamed up with the Southern Arizona Rescue Association and Rural Metro Fire to save the hiker.

PCSD would like to remind everyone to take precautions when outside, even if the temperatures begin to cool off.