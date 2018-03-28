Sean Elliott named to College Basketball Hall of Fame

TUCSON, Ariz. - Former Arizona Wildcats great Sean Elliott will enter the College Basketball Hall of Fame.

A very special congratulations to @seanelliott_32 for being selected to the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2018. #APlayersProgram pic.twitter.com/nfV9s7B4I9 — Arizona Basketball (@APlayersProgram) March 28, 2018

A Cholla High School grad, Elliott led the program to its first Final Four appearance in 1988. He played for the UA from 1985 to 1989 and was the No. 3 pick in the 1989 NBA Draft.

Elliott is the second-leading scorer all time in Pac-10/Pac-12 conference history. His 2,555 career points trail only Don MacLean's 2,608.

Elliott went on to play in the NBA from 1989 to 2001 for the Spurs and Pistons. He made All-Star teams in 1993 and 1996.