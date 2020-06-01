Menu

Sculpture worth $14K stolen from Hacienda del Sol

A sculpture worth $14,000 was stolen Saturday from Hacienda del Sol Guest Ranch, according to an art exhibitor.<br/>
Posted at 1:12 PM, Jun 01, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-01 16:12:55-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — A sculpture worth $14,000 was stolen Saturday from Hacienda del Sol Guest Ranch, according to an art exhibitor.

The artwork, which was part of a pop-up sculpture exhibit staged by Sculpture Tucson, is six feet tall and made of steel.

The sculpture is dubbed "Angelica" and was created by John Benedict. It was on display for most of the month but was stolen after 9 p.m. Saturday at the ranch, which is located at 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road.

"We are saddened by this theft and we hope someone has more information and will call the sheriff's office and report its whereabouts," Sculpture Tucson founder Jeff Timan said in a statement.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

