2-alarm fire at recycling center near Miracle Mile and I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire Department is working to extinguish a 2-alarm fire at at SA Recycling, 1525 W. Miracle Mile, near the I-10 exit.
Northwest fire is assisting TFD with containment.
"Significant smoke production is reducing visibility near Miracle Mile and I-10," said TFD in an update.
TFD is asking the public to avoid the area while crews work
Photo: Kyra Brandt
This is a developing story. KGUN 9 will have more information as the situation develops.
This fire is at SA Recycling. #TFD is working alongside @NorthwestFire on containment pic.twitter.com/yJWqrTzTDw— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) October 13, 2022
