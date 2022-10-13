2-alarm fire at recycling center near Miracle Mile and I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire Department is working to extinguish a 2-alarm fire at at SA Recycling, 1525 W. Miracle Mile, near the I-10 exit.

Northwest fire is assisting TFD with containment.

"Significant smoke production is reducing visibility near Miracle Mile and I-10," said TFD in an update.

TFD is asking the public to avoid the area while crews work

Photo: Kyra Brandt

This is a developing story. KGUN 9 will have more information as the situation develops.

This fire is at SA Recycling. #TFD is working alongside @NorthwestFire on containment pic.twitter.com/yJWqrTzTDw — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) October 13, 2022

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

