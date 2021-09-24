Watch
Scottsdale workers to be trained how to identify trafficking

Posted at 8:24 AM, Sep 24, 2021
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Over 2,400 municipal employees of Scottsdale, a Phoenix suburb with a tourism industry serving large numbers of visitors, are to undergo training in how to identify, report and report human and sex trafficking.

City employees to be trained come from a range of departments, including human services, public works, parks and recreation, police and fire.

The state Attorney General’s Office said Thursday it is providing the training with federal Homeland Security Investigations and the Arizona Anti-Trafficking Network as part of a project launched in 2019 to protect people from exploitation.

