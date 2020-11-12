Scottsdale officers fatally shoot armed man on house's roof

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A Scottsdale Department spokesman says police fatally shot an armed man on a house’s roof after he allegedly pointed a gun at officers responding to a report of a domestic dispute.

Sgt,. Ben Hoster said police went to the home Wednesday after getting reports of a domestic fight involving the man and his wife. According to Hoster, the man was armed, acting erratically and had made threats against family members. Hoster said two officers shot at the man because they feared for the safety of other officers trying to remove family members from the house.

The dead man was identified as Hoster as 61-year-old Chris A. Mellon.

