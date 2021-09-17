Watch
Scottsdale man who skipped sentencing gets extra prison time

Posted at 7:07 AM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 10:07:24-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Federal authorities say a Scottsdale man who failed to appear for his sentencing in a tax fraud case has been given more prison time.

In August 2020, Thomas Rampetsreiter was given a two-year sentence in federal prison and ordered to pay more than $2.2 million restitution to the Internal Revenue Service. IRS investigators say he was accused of conspiring to file fraudulent tax returns.

He was ordered to self-surrender to begin his sentence on Oct. 13, 2020 but didn’t show. Authorities say Rampetsreiter was later arrested in Florida where he was living at a hotel under an assumed name. He was sentenced in a Phoenix court on Monday to an additional nine months in federal prison.

