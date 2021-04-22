Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Scottsdale man accused of killing girlfriend during a fight

items.[0].image.alt
FILE
police siren light
Posted at 6:47 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 09:47:56-04

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A Scottsdale man has been arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend during a fight and then erasing the memory on her cellphone before calling 911.

Police say 53-year-old Jeffrey Vandermate was jailed on suspicion of second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. Vandermate has been released on $200,000 bond pending an April 28 court appearance. Police say officers responded to Vandermate’s apartment on Sunday afternoon after he reported that his girlfriend wasn’t moving or breathing.

The woman, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. First responders said the woman had signs of decomposition and had bruising around her neck.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.