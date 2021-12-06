Science on Wheels brings hands-on science experiments to the classroom

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In the assembly hall at the Abbie School in downtown Tucson, fourth and fifth graders sat eagerly as they learned about conductive electricity. It's an interactive lesson that ended with the student's creating their own experiment. It's the Arizona Science Center's program called Science on Wheels.

The organization Academic Opportunity of Arizona partnered with the Arizona Science Center to bring this opportunity to places like the Abbie School across the state. AOA's mission is to help low income families and students with disabilities.

"The reason why we are such fans of the Arizona Science center is that whether you are in Tuscon Phoenix or flagstaff or anywhere in between, science center is going to go there and provide stem opportunities," Chad Bays, AOA's CEO, said.

The Abbie School is a private school for students with disabilities and autism, giving them an opportunity to learn in an environment created for them. Alma Estrella, an administrator at the school, said the students were excited for Science on Wheels to come to their class and it's something they won't forget.

"Whenever they get to do something different than their classroom norms, it always leaves and impression on them," she said. "You know our kids they are very visual so they’ll remember this for weeks.”

Bays said they're scheduling Science on Wheels events at schools across the state throughout the rest of the academic year.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

