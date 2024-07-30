School's back from summer: JTED opens doors for new students, high-tech building

TUCSON, Ariz. — Another school year means another new building for Pima County's technical and trade school district.

Pima County's Joint Technical Education District (JTED) began its new semester on Monday, offering a diverse array of technical courses and certifications to students across three campuses.

JTED provides programs in a number of technical fields and trade programs, aiming to equip students with professional skills that go beyond what traditional high schools offer.

Alena Pappas, a healthcare foundations instructor and former JTED student, highlights the unique opportunities JTED provides.

"The experience of JTED is definitely different in the sense that it is giving you those personal and professional skills that you most likely probably would not get at your normal high school," Pappas said. "It’s preparing you for either college or to get ready to go work."

This semester also marks the opening of JTED's new Center for Health and Medical Careers, which will house programs in physical therapy, veterinary sciences, and other health sciences.

Pappas, who began her teaching career at JTED this semester, shared her journey from student to instructor.

"JTED was like 'Hey we have this opportunity for you, we think that you’d be the perfect fit.' So I applied and interviewed and I got the job," she said.

Students who complete JTED programs often graduate with professional certifications, providing them a competitive edge in both higher education and the job market.

"I do think that because of JTED, I was able to get different kinds of opportunities," Pappas said.