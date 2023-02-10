School: PCSD investigates threat to Emily Gray Junior High

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a threat made to Emily Gray Junior High Friday.

According to the school, a student made threatening remarks about a possible plan to harm others.

PCSD located the student at home, the school said. Once PCSD responded, there was no longer a threat to the school, the message said.

The school is located at 11150 E. Tanque Verde.

Here is the message the school sent families:

Dear Emily Gray Junior High School Community,



Today we became aware of a student who made threatening remarks with a possible intent to harm others. The situation has been resolved, and there is no current threat to student safety.



After receiving the information, we immediately notified the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, and the student was located at home by Sheriff’s Deputies. We are working with our SRO and the PCSD to ensure the campus continues to be safe and secure for all individuals on campus.



We are sending this notification in order to inform our community of the situation. At any time, if you or your student have knowledge of this type of possible school safety issue , we strongly encourage you to inform the school to allow us to investigate.



Anonymous tips and information may be submitted on the school website using the school’s AnonymousTips.com reporting link [r20.rs6.net].



Thank you for your continued support,



Elizabeth Egan



Principal, Emily Gray Junior High School



----