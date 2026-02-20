School bus with children on board crashes into Fort Huachuca gate

A swing gate at an entrance to Fort Huachuca was damaged after a school bus crashed into it Thursday evening.

The bus, from Tombstone Unified School District, was attempting to enter the installation through the Van Deman Gate, which was closed at the time.

The bus collided with the bollards and swing gate, rendering it inoperable, according to a social media post from Fort Huachuca.

In addition to the driver, the bus had 44 children on board. They were returning to Fort Huachuca from after-school activities.

All children were released to their parents at the scene.

Military police provided overnight security for the gate. It resumed normal operating hours Friday.

The damage gate was removed and is being repaired, the post said.