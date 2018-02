TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson police say a school bus hit a pedestrian Thursday morning at Swan and Fort Lowell.

Traffic Alert 🚨: Intersection of Ft. Lowell & Swan is completely shut down while detectives investigate a life threatening pedestrian collision involving a school bus. No one on the bus was injured. The pedestrian is an adult female. pic.twitter.com/8zDdBpp1kZ — Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) February 1, 2018

Motorists should take Alvernon or Glenn as alternates.

The pedestrian was seriously injured and the road is expected to be closed for several hours.