School bus and SUV collision near Garden District

Road is closed until further notice
Posted at 4:57 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 18:59:07-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department has responded to collision near the Garden District involving a school bus and an SUV.

According to officers, the driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

No injuries were reported on the bus.

Police added the scene is getting cleaned up, and the road is closed until further notice.

----

