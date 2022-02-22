School bus and SUV collision near Garden District

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department has responded to collision near the Garden District involving a school bus and an SUV.
According to officers, the driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
No injuries were reported on the bus.
Police added the scene is getting cleaned up, and the road is closed until further notice.
