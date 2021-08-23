Scammers post fake donation links during tragic events

TUCSON, Ariz.(KGUN) — When tragic events happen, scammers are always looking for new ways to get your money and Sean Heardrick with the Better Business Bureau has a warning if you want to do your part to help others in need. The recent earthquake and looming hurricane season the people of Haiti are bracing for more devastation. Meanwhile, people are also looking to help Afghan refugees at the same time, and donating money is the fastest way to help.

“Anytime there’s a disaster or something bad happens to people the scammers are right there to take advantage of that. Check where you’re giving your money because you want it to go to help people and maybe don’t donate money donate clothing or other items that you can do as well,” Heardrick said

You also have to be careful, fake online postings with pleas for donations are popping up all over the internet and most are on social media, go fund me pages should also get checked out. If you want to make a donation BBB says you should always do your research.

"We want people to be generous be you have to be cautious of following links on the internet. If you’re going to give money do your due diligence and make sure that you absolutely know that your charity is legitimate and that your money will get to where you want it to go,” Heardrick said.

According to the BBB donors should consider charities that are established in the country. Groups like CARE USA, No One Left Behind and Save the Children are just a few of the approved charities listed approved on the BBB website. You should also only donate directly on the charity’s web page.

“We always suggest using a credit card of PayPal because there are the guarantees when you use those. I would stay away from using your own personal bank accounts because that information can get stolen and you can be open to more fraud,” Heardrick said.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

