Saving Animals from Euthanasia: Pets on Jersey's Journeys

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at SAFE. If you're interested in adopting, please head to their website, safeanimals.com for application information. SAFE is currently looking for volunteers to come help out at their cat house! They could use a hand brushing and caring for the kitties, so please consider helping them out!

- Poppy is a 4-year-old tan and white wire-haired terrier mix. She's a sweet little girl. who's actually a mother of three, so now it's time for her to find a loving home for herself! She loves people, loves to be carried around, and can't wait to be the star of your life. She's quiet, polite and gentle, and will make a great pet.

- Buttercup is an 8-month-old white boxer mix. She's a friendly girl, who really can't get enough attention! In typical boxer fashion, she has a lot of energy, and is very playful. She loves dogs, cats and people, and has the cutest puppy-dog eyes you've ever seen!

- Paco is an adult long-haired orange cat. He's a super chill guy, who just wants a nice lap where he can curl up and lounge. He's a friendly boy, who has no problem being around dogs or other cats.

- Pumpkin is a young adult black cat. He's a sweet boy, who's calm and very affectionate. He's perfectly happy being around dogs and cats, and just wants to be loved!

