Save Asylum: Vigil for asylum seeking families

Vigil for asylum seeking families

Events calls for end to Title 42
Eugene Garcia/AP
FILE - A pair of migrant families from Brazil seeking asylum, walk through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz., June 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File)
Posted at 11:05 AM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 14:05:48-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Ignatian Solidarity Network (ISN) is holding a vigil with migrant families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Event organizers originally expected Title 42 to end Monday.

However, a federal judge ruled Friday to keep the pandemic-era health policy in place.

ISN members will still hold a vigil at 11:30 a.m. Monday, live streaming it from the border.

They are asking Americans to light a candle between 11:30 and 2 p.m. as a symbol of solidarity with migrants seeking asylum.

The live stream is available on YouTube:

Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.

