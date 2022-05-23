Save Asylum: Vigil for asylum seeking families

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Ignatian Solidarity Network (ISN) is holding a vigil with migrant families at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Event organizers originally expected Title 42 to end Monday.
However, a federal judge ruled Friday to keep the pandemic-era health policy in place.
ISN members will still hold a vigil at 11:30 a.m. Monday, live streaming it from the border.
They are asking Americans to light a candle between 11:30 and 2 p.m. as a symbol of solidarity with migrants seeking asylum.
The live stream is available on YouTube:
