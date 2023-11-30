Save Animals From Euthanasia: Dog and Cat up for adoption on Jersey's Journeys

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're both up for adoption at SAFE. If you're interested in adopting, please head to their website, safeanimals.com for application information. Right now SAFE is in desperate need of foster homes, so even if you can't adopt, please consider fostering a dog or cat, to help save a life!

- Prince is a 6-year-old black dachshund-chihuahua mix. This sweet gentleman seems to have had a rough up bringing, but he's thriving now and ready to be loved! He loves waking up in the morning, and gets the zoomies every time! He loves to eat, and he loves going on short walks outside. He was very friendly with Jersey, and can't wait to find his forever home!

- Snickers is an adult grey tabby cat. He's a big boy, who can't wait to lounge around and be your best friend. He's great with dogs, cats, and kids, and really loves attention. When he wants your lovin', he'll sit on his back legs and reach his arms up for you to pet him! He's very friendly and curious and will make a great pet.