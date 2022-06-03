Saturday street closures in and around Downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A popular charity run/walk is returning to Downtown Saturday, June 4.

The 16th Annual TMC Meet Me Downtown 5k Night Run/Walk and Festival of Miles will begin in Armory Park at Children's Museum Tucson and will conclude with an after-party at Hotel Congress.

Non-participants can expect the following street closures along the route beginning at 3 p.m.:

Sixth Avenue from 12th Street to 22nd Street

Fifth Avenue from 14th Street to 21st Street

Seventh Avenue from 17th Street to 21st Street

Stone Avenue from Cushing Street to 18th Street

Eighth Avenue/Convent Avenue from Cushing Street to 21st Street

Cushing Street/14th Street from Convent Avenue to Fifth Avenue



Streets are scheduled to re-open by 10 p.m. Drivers in the downtown area should pan for alternate routes to avoid delays, and also use caution driving hear event participants.

A full schedule of the Meet Me Downtown events can be found at the website.

Funds raised by the event benefit the Children's Museum, Educational Enrichment Foundation, Greater Tucson Leadership, Southern Arizona Roadrunners, and the BEYOND-Tucson Foundation.