Santa’s Village at St. Demetrios Church brings holiday cheer to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — St. Demetrios Church is transforming into a winter wonderland this weekend with its Christmas Santa’s Village event.

The family-friendly celebration starts tonight and runs through Saturday, December 6. From 3 to 9 p.m. at 3939 N. Alvernon Way.

The event features festive activities for all ages, including beautifully decorated Christmas tree displays, a Grinch-themed room, a hot cocoa station, and holiday decorations for sale.

Visitors can also shop for unique gifts from local vendors while enjoying delicious Greek food and baked goods.

Santa Claus will be making a special appearance, adding extra magic to the evening.

Admission and parking are free, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit a local charity.

Whether you’re looking for holiday gifts, tasty treats, or festive family fun, Santa’s Village promises a night to remember.

For more details, visit St. Demetrios Church on Facebook.