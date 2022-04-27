Santa Rita HS students earn culinary scholarship, recognition

TUCSON, Ariz. — TUSD's career and technical education program is celebrating the success of two students in the kitchen.

Carlos Lagarda and Ajanae Marchbank have been named finalists in the nationwide "Careers through Culinary Arts Program." Both students attend Santa Rita High School.

The program provides job training, internships, scholarships and career guidance.

Lagarda is a C-Cap senior finalist. He'll receive a $5,000 scholarship from the Brownstone Family Foundation.

Marchbank was named a C-Cap junior finalist.

Congratulations to these talented young cooks from Santa Rita.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

