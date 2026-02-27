Santa Rita Fire saves man being stung by large swarm of bees in Green Valley

Santa Rita Fire District responded to reports of a bee attack near Interstate 19 and Esperanza Boulevard in Green Valley, Friday morning.

The call came in at around 11:38 a.m., according to a social media post from Santa Rita Fire. Upon arrival, crews located one person in the northeast parking area of Green Valley Village being actively stung by a large swarm.

Fire personnel threw on protective gear and performed a rapid extraction of the victim.

The patient was moved to a safe location and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The current condition of the patient is unknown.

Crews from Pima County Sheriff's Department and Santa Rita Fire District secured the area.