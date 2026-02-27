Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Santa Rita Fire saves man being stung by large swarm of bees in Green Valley

016de92ceb6c1ff6a9f2dae3bcdf0720d99e6df84b.jpg
Santa Rita Fire District
016de92ceb6c1ff6a9f2dae3bcdf0720d99e6df84b.jpg
Posted

Santa Rita Fire District responded to reports of a bee attack near Interstate 19 and Esperanza Boulevard in Green Valley, Friday morning.

The call came in at around 11:38 a.m., according to a social media post from Santa Rita Fire. Upon arrival, crews located one person in the northeast parking area of Green Valley Village being actively stung by a large swarm.

Fire personnel threw on protective gear and performed a rapid extraction of the victim.

The patient was moved to a safe location and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The current condition of the patient is unknown.

Crews from Pima County Sheriff's Department and Santa Rita Fire District secured the area.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW
promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism