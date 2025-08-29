Santa Rita Fire crew off to California

A Santa Rita Fire District crew has been temporarily assigned to Corona, California. Crew Brush 152 will help wildfire operations within the Cleveland National Forest, Santa Rita Fire said in a Facebook post.

The Cleveland National Forest is one of 20 national forests in California, and it takes up about 460,000 acres, east of San Diego. The last time the Cleveland Forest experienced a fire was on Aug. 5, with crews managing to contain the blaze at two acres, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

